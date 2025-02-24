Spring position preview: CU needs running backs to take big step forward

If one Colorado position group is on the hot seat this season, it’s the Buffs’ running backs.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his wide receivers carried Colorado’s offense as Sanders finished fourth in the nation in passing yards last fall. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur deferred to his reliable passing attack throughout the 2024 season, which played a pivotal role in Colorado being the worst rushing offense (FBS) in back-to-back seasons.

Colorado’s running back unit was not where it needed to be the last two seasons. Even though Sanders' elite qualities helped the program succeed, having a one-dimensional offense also created issues in moving the chains down to down.

This season head coach Deion Sanders moved on from his previous running backs coach Gary “Flea” Harrell and hired hall of fame running back Marshall Faulk to begin the process of establishing a viable rushing attack.

This spring, Faulk will have five returning scholarship players to work with in Brandon Hood, Micah Welch, Isaiah Augustave, Dallan Hayden and Charlie Offerdahl.