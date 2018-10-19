Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-19 09:16:26 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 QB Atkinson talks recent Colorado visit, recruitment

Psb9usdz1zoukhz4zxqw
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

In the classes of 2018 and 2019, the Colorado Buffaloes have landed in-state quarterbacks in Blake Stenstrom and Ty Evans, respectively.The Buffs are looking to go three-for-three in landing the to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}