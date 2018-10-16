CUSportsNation.com

AP

MVP: Laviska Shenault

Obviously. Even after a "down performance" against USC (9 rec, 72 yds, rush TD) by the standards he's set this season, he still leads the nation in receptions per game (10) and receiving yards per game (130). What else can be said about Shenault that hasn't been said? According to Pro Football Focus' analytics, Shenault is the highest graded receiver in the country (91.2). He has (by far) the most yards after catch this season (535, second best is 409) of all receivers, as well as avoiding the most tackles (21). He's been sensational.

Most Improved: Steven Montez

When I was in 7th grade, I was awarded the Most Improved Player award on my soccer team, and I thought it was lame. It had the connotation that I previously stunk. Well, that was the case with me. It's not the case with Steven Montez though. He was a solid quarterback last year, and now he's in the upper echelon of the Pac-12. Justin Herbert is unarguably the best quarterback in the conference, and Gardner Minshew is probably the No. 2 guy. But for No. 3, it's close between Manny Wilkins, KJ Costello, Jake Browning, and Montez. The Pac-12 has some solid quarterbacks, and Montez has taken the next step in his game to be associated as one of the best. He's a much smarter, more mature quarterback right now than he was in 2017, and he has all of the talent in the world to be able to quarterback for the next 15 years.

Instant Impact: Travon McMillian

McMillian has taken over the lead running back role in this offense and he's produced well. He's carried the rock 84 times and picked up 528 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks No. 5 in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (93.3) and has not fumbled this season (knock on wood). McMillian is durable (knock on wood again), tough, and experienced. He's filled in nicely for Phillip Lindsay.

Biggest disappointment: Kabion Ento playing time/Juwann Winfree's ankle

Coming into the season, I thought Juwann Winfree, Kabion Ento, and Laviska Shenault would be the main receivers replacing Shay Fields, Bryce Bobo, and Devin Ross. And of course, Jay MacIntyre would have a role too as he did last year. Obviously, I didn't expect Juwann Winfree to be sidelined so often, nor did I think Kabion Ento wouldn't start at outside receiver over the much smaller KD Nixon. We've heard really good things from the staff about Ento over the past couple of years, but he's playing in a limited, reserve role, because Nixon had a better fall camp, according to offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini. Whether or not Nixon should be starting over Ento is a discussion that I won't get into because I trust Chiaverini's judgment. But I still have to say, I was excited to see what Ento would do this season.

The Pass Pro: Brett Tonz

