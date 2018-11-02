CUSportsNation.com

Game Day: Colorado vs Arizona
It's game day in Tucson, Arizona. The Buffaloes look to get back on track after losing three straight contests. A win for CU would get the Buffs to bowl eligibility for the second time under Mike MacIntyre.
Who: Colorado vs Arizona
When: 8:30 PM MT
Where: Tucson, Arizona | Arizona Stadium
How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (stream)
How to listen: Click here
---
Colorado vs Arizona
|
Pac-12 Network Preview: Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats
|
Know the Foe: What is the state of Arizona's offense with Khalil Tate?
|
HOOPS: O'Brien recaps Colorado visit; early commitment coming soon?
GAMEDAYYYYY#GoBuffs #BeatZona pic.twitter.com/liN4cFL57P— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) November 2, 2018