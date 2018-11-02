CUSportsNation.com

It's game day in Tucson, Arizona. The Buffaloes look to get back on track after losing three straight contests. A win for CU would get the Buffs to bowl eligibility for the second time under Mike MacIntyre.

Who: Colorado vs Arizona

When: 8:30 PM MT

Where: Tucson, Arizona | Arizona Stadium

How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (stream)

How to listen: Click here

---

*** Access our live game chat all day by clicking here ***

Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!