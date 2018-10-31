CUSportsNation.com

I expect the unexpected when it comes to Arizona in general. That game against Oregon was almost one of those easy ones to call. The trend for as long as I have been covering the team, and as any Arizona fan will tell you, is there is always that one game each season that the Wildcats beat a ranked team for no real reason whatsoever. It never makes sense, but you can always seem to sense it’s coming even if deep down you really don’t believe it will.

Last week’s game was that one for Arizona. Everything clicked. The defense played like it hasn’t all season long. Third downs, which have been the Achilles’ heel for this team, presented no issue at all with players who struggle on third down made plays like we haven’t seen all season. The offense found a balance it hasn’t been able to find many times this season and even the special teams units had success.

Even against bad teams all the elements haven’t come together like they did against Oregon and there was no real reason to explain why. The turnaround from what the team looked like against Utah two weeks prior to what it looked like Saturday night was remarkable, but completely believable when you know what the trends have been with Arizona football.

