CUSportsNation.com

HOOPS: O'Brien recaps Colorado visit; early commitment coming soon?
Littleton (Colo.) Columbine shooting guard Luke O'Brien spent last weekend in Boulder for an official visit to Colorado. New NCAA rules allow basketball recruits to take official visits as juniors,...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news