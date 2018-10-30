Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 09:24:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HOOPS: O'Brien recaps Colorado visit; early commitment coming soon?

Uzkjbc3o7iwxow3sc3zc
Dinos Trigonis
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Littleton (Colo.) Columbine shooting guard Luke O'Brien spent last weekend in Boulder for an official visit to Colorado. New NCAA rules allow basketball recruits to take official visits as juniors,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}