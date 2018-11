Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Curtis Conway look ahead to a Friday night battle between Colorado and Arizona on Friday. Can the Buffs get back on track after falling to OSU? Or will a healthy Khalil Tate keep the Wildcats' momentum rolling?

