Takeaways: Colorado dodges tortillas and a loss in Lubbock

Will Sheppard catches a touchdown pass against Texas Tech in Saturday's matchup in Lubbock. (Photo by Nigel Amsotck/CU Sports Report)

You know Colorado had a very successful Saturday when the Buffs' biggest obstacles in their 41-27 win against Texas Tech were the tortilla interferences. That's potentially an over exaggeration, but Colorado won its fourth straight game on the road and executed a complimentary football to keep the No. 22-ranked offense in FBS in check and wear down a struggling defense in the pass game. With the win in Lubbock and Kansas’ win against No. 17 Iowa State, the Buffs find themselves in sole possession of second place in the Big 12, and a spot in the conference title game is within the Buffs' sights.

Shedeur Sanders leaves his mark on Lubbock

Shedeur Sanders completed 30-of-43 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He became the third player in CU history with 10 career 300-yard passing games with his performance in the win. After a day of dodging defenders and tortillas, Sanders had to sign one as his final statement in the signature road win. “They kept throwing [tortillas] at me so I had to sign one," Sanders said.

Buffs defense holds Tahj Brooks in check