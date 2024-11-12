WATCH: Deion Sanders, Colorado players talk after Tuesday's practice

Colorado is gearing up for its matchup against Utah this weekend, and head coach Deion Sanders had high praise for longtime Utes head coach Kyle Wittingham despite the team's tumultuous season.

Sanders met with reporters during his weekly press conference Tuesday and discussed the challenges Utah presents, along with how the Buffs are doing on the recruiting trail, CU super fan Peggy Coppom and more.

Receiver Will Sheppard and edge rusher Arden Walker also spoke with the media on Tuesday about their performances against Texas Tech, what they're seeing out of Utah and more.

Check out Tuesday's full press conferences below: