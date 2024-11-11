Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders claims Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

As Colorado continues to work toward solidifying its spot in the Big 12 title game, it's leader and quarterback another award to his growing list. Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Monday following yet another standout performance for the Buffs in their critical 41-27 comeback win over Texas Tech on Saturday.
Sanders finished the day with 307 total yards and four touchdowns after completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 291 yards passing plus three scores through the air. He also carried the ball nine times and scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter that helped the Buffs take their first lead in the game.
"He's rock steady," CU head coach Deion Sanders said about his quarterback following Saturday's win. "He don't flinch. It's just a matter of time."
The victory helped the Buffs keep pace in the race for the conference title with CU now sitting firmly in second in the Big 12 entering the final three games of the regular season.
Sanders continues to be talked about as one of the first players off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he currently sits among the most productive quarterbacks in college football into the final month of the regular season.
The CU signal caller is among the top three in several categories nationally including completions (250), completion percentage (72.9%) and passing touchdowns (24). His 2,882 yards passing rank him sixth, nationally, and second in the Big 12.
Sanders is the conference leader in passing touchdowns this season.
It is the first time Sanders has won the award this season while the Buffs have collected five conference awards as a team this season. Four of them have come in the last month with two-way star Travis Hunter, running back Isaiah Augustave and kicker Alejandro Mata being the other Buffs' players to earn weekly conference honors this year.
"Everybody's playing loose and everybody's playing themself, because we know, OK, if we mess up we're gonna figure it out, we're gonna get it," the CU quarterback said following Saturday's win. "So, nobody's playing tense anymore, I think. I think we're just going out there and being us, and that's the fun thing when it comes to football when you're having fun."
Sanders was also named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 for his performance in the win over Texas Tech.
Kickoff time set for "road" clash with KU at Arrowhead Stadium
In addition to naming the players of the week, the Big 12 also announced a couple kickoff times and TV designations for Week 13. For the Buffs, Nov. 23 represents the final regular season game of the away from Boulder, but it won't be a true road game as CU heads out to Kansas City, Missouri to square off with Kansas (3-6, 2-4) at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.
That matchup, which will kick off at 1:30 p.m. MST will mark the first between the two teams since CU first left the Big 12 back in 2010.
The Week 13 contest with the Jayhawks will be televised by FOX as will this week's home meeting with Utah. The afternoon kickoff will represent the final such instance this season for the Buffs with Saturday's game against the Utes set to begin at 10 a.m. as will the regular season finale against Oklahoma State at Folsom Field.
That game will be televised nationally by ABC.
CU's remaining schedule
Nov. 16 - vs. Utah (Folsom Field) | 10 a.m. | FOX
Nov. 23 - at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri) | 1:30 p.m. | FOX
Nov. 29 (Fri.) - vs. Oklahoma State (Folsom Field) | 10 a.m. | ABC