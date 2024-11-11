Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders claims Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

As Colorado continues to work toward solidifying its spot in the Big 12 title game, it's leader and quarterback another award to his growing list. Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Monday following yet another standout performance for the Buffs in their critical 41-27 comeback win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Sanders finished the day with 307 total yards and four touchdowns after completing 30 of his 40 pass attempts for 291 yards passing plus three scores through the air. He also carried the ball nine times and scored a 7-yard rushing touchdown early in the third quarter that helped the Buffs take their first lead in the game.

"He's rock steady," CU head coach Deion Sanders said about his quarterback following Saturday's win. "He don't flinch. It's just a matter of time."

The victory helped the Buffs keep pace in the race for the conference title with CU now sitting firmly in second in the Big 12 entering the final three games of the regular season.

Sanders continues to be talked about as one of the first players off the board in the upcoming NFL Draft, and he currently sits among the most productive quarterbacks in college football into the final month of the regular season.

The CU signal caller is among the top three in several categories nationally including completions (250), completion percentage (72.9%) and passing touchdowns (24). His 2,882 yards passing rank him sixth, nationally, and second in the Big 12.

Sanders is the conference leader in passing touchdowns this season.

It is the first time Sanders has won the award this season while the Buffs have collected five conference awards as a team this season. Four of them have come in the last month with two-way star Travis Hunter, running back Isaiah Augustave and kicker Alejandro Mata being the other Buffs' players to earn weekly conference honors this year.

"Everybody's playing loose and everybody's playing themself, because we know, OK, if we mess up we're gonna figure it out, we're gonna get it," the CU quarterback said following Saturday's win. "So, nobody's playing tense anymore, I think. I think we're just going out there and being us, and that's the fun thing when it comes to football when you're having fun."

Sanders was also named to the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 for his performance in the win over Texas Tech.