CUSportsNation.com

Inside the Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats
With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at how the Buffaloes and Wildcats match up on each side of the ball.
Pac-12 Network Preview: Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats
Colorado Buffaloes Football Recruiting Nuggets
Colorado offense vs Arizona defense
CU vs AZ
|Offensive category
|COLORADO offensive season grade
|Defensive category
|ARIZONA defensive season grade
|
Passing
|
70.7
|
Tackling
|
87.4
|
Pass block
|
80.0
|
Pass rush
|
62.6
|
Receiving
|
73.4
|
Coverage
|
85.3
|
Rushing
|
72.8
|
Run defense
|
87.8
|
Run block
|
58.4
|
Special teams
|
72.8
|
Overall offense
|
73.7
|
Overall defense
|
87.0
