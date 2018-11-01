Ticker
Inside the Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs Arizona Wildcats

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
CUSportsNation.com

With the help of our new partners at Pro Football Focus, we provide an in-depth look at how the Buffaloes and Wildcats match up on each side of the ball.

Colorado offense vs Arizona defense

CU vs AZ
Offensive category COLORADO offensive season grade Defensive category ARIZONA defensive season grade

Passing

70.7

Tackling

87.4

Pass block

80.0

Pass rush

62.6

Receiving

73.4

Coverage

85.3

Rushing

72.8

Run defense

87.8

Run block

58.4

Special teams

72.8

Overall offense

73.7

Overall defense

87.0
