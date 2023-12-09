And so far Saturday morning, Colorado has landed two offensive line transfers in center Yakiri Walker (UConn) and now Houston left guard Tyler Johnson.

First, the Buffs landed a commitment from five-star 2024 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton on Thursday, reeling in the top-ranked OT in the class in a major recruiting coup.

In a matter of days, Colorado has substantially improved the outlook for its much-maligned offensive line.

Johnson started 11 games at left guard for Houston this season, logging 661 offensive snaps while giving up just 10 pressures and 1 sack. He received a very good 80.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF (and 65.7 overall season grade).

Johnson, listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, spent his first three seasons at Texas before transferring to Houston. He started at right guard for the Cougars in 2022 before moving to left guard this season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders just hired former Minnesota Vikings lineman Phil Loadholt as its new offensive line coach, after Bill O'Boyle left for the same position at San Diego State, and they've wasted no time overhauling the personnel within the unit as well.

Colorado ranked second-to-last nationally (ahead of only Old Dominion) in giving up 56 sacks last season.

There's already plenty of reason to think the Buffs could be a lot stouter along the offensive line in 2024.