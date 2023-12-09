The offensive line is the greatest concern for Colorado this offseason, and the Buffs took a step forward in building up the position Saturday as Connecticut starting center Yakiri Walker announced his transfer to CU while on a visit with the team in Boulder.

Since entering the transfer portal Dec. 4, the 6-foot-2, 267-pound offensive lineman has added offers from Memphis, Bowling Green, Northern Arizona and Charlotte.

The DeSoto, Texas native was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school before signing with the Huskies as a member of the 2021 class. He redshirted as a freshman and has played in 18 games over the last two seasons, including all 12 this year.

Walker comes as a needed addition for the Buffs, who lost starting center Van Wells when the transfer portal window opened Dec. 4. Walker will compete with Hank Zilinskas who stepped in for Wells as a freshman this year when the starter went down with an injury.

The Buffs also expect to add another interior lineman, Jackson State transfer Amari Ward, who could also contend for the center job once the team begins practice in the spring.

Walker is the first scholarship addition made by the Buffs since the fall transfer window opened but the team has several other players on campus this weekend for visits — highlighted by multiple offensive linemen.

It is the position in focus the most for Deion Sanders and his staff as the Buffs look to bounce back from a challenging season up front on offense.

Colorado was second-to-last (129 out of 130) among all FBS teams this season allowing 56 sacks resulting in a difficult end to the season for quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The plan is to address many of those concerns through the transfer portal as the Buffs look for immediate help. In Walker, CU has someone who has experience as a starter and should be able to contribute quickly when he arrives in Boulder.

The Buffs added five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton earlier this week as he committed to CU over a host of other options, and they continue to pursue 6-foot-8 Oregon commit Jac'Qawn McRoy.