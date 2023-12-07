"Taking my second visit there, I like the connection I have with the coaches," Seaton said after his official visit to Colorado . "There aren't many mostly black coaching staffs out there. Just seeing somewhat familiar faces and people who look like me on the coaching staff is definitely very rare. There are only a few black head coaches in college football so it's definitely rare seeing that.

Five-star Jordan Seaton , the top ranked offensive lineman in the Rivals250, kept everybody in suspense this last week of his recruitment and now he's finally revealed his commitment to Colorado. The Buffs, who beat Alabama , Ohio State , Tennessee , Florida , Oregon , and Maryland for Seaton's commitment, hosted the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star for an official visit during the season.

Seaton's recruitment started before he played a down of high school football with an offer from Maryland. His offer sheet grew from there during the first three years of his high school career at Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High. In the early stages of Seaton's development, he appeared to be trending towards playing on the interior of the offensive line but impressive physical development over the last two years has turned him into an outstanding tackle prospect.

Seaton brings an outstanding skill set to the field and sets the tone for the game with his physical style. He shows the ability to bend effortlessly considering his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame. Seaton is quick at the snap, drives his feet on contact, and finishes his blocks. He is a strong run blocker who does a good job of landing blocks down the field. Seaton plays with an aggressive streak even when he is pass blocking, which college coaches will love. Seaton has strong hands and controls the defender when he engages but will need to continue to get stronger at the next level, which will also help him improve his balance on contact. He has a build and set of tools that should allow him to be scheme and position versatile along the offensive line.