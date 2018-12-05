WHILE SUPPLIES LAST : Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!

When is Colorado going to announce Mel Tucker? The short answer remains to be "soon."

When CUSportsNation.com and UGASports.com originally broke the news that the Georgia defensive coordinator was expected to be named CU's next head coach, we suspected that the news would be announced potentially after the SEC Championship game last Saturday or on Sunday.

But then came a statement from Colorado Sports Information Director David Plati, who said the following: "Rick (George) has not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this point; he is still in the discussion and evaluation stages and won’t make a decision on a final candidate until early next week.”

But now we're at Wednesday, and the Buffaloes have still not announced a head coach.

However, BuffZone's Brian Howell tweeted on Wednesday morning that the deal is done.

"Deal is done: Sources tell me the #cubuffs finalized a deal with Mel Tucker late Tuesday night," Howell's tweet says. "Tucker, Georgia's defensive coordinator the past 3 seasons, will be officially announced as Colorado's new head football coach later today."

In an article on Tuesday, FootballScoop also reported that Tucker and CU "have reached agreement making Tucker the new head coach at Colorado" and added that Tucker "has been working on adding staff."

The December National Signing Day is two weeks away and the Buffs will be having the in-state commits visiting this weekend.

A CUSportsNation.com member posted on the Buff Nation message board a link to the NCAA website that says the following:

"Additional Visit After Departure of Head Coach. After a new head coach is hired, an institution may finance one additional visit for a prospective student-athlete who previously received an official visit to the institution."

So prospects who already officially visited Colorado can potentially be brought back for official visits due to the Buffs' coaching change. It will be very, very interesting to see how many prospects that Tucker hopes to bring in with his new NCAA rule.