CUSportsNation.com

5 recruits Mel Tucker needs to contact right away
Once Colorado officially hires Mel Tucker (hopefully sooner than later for all of our sakes), he will need to hit the ground running on the recruiting front. There are just two weeks and one day until the December 19 National Signing Day, and these are the first five recruits he needs to talk with.
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: Get $99 in team gear when you sign up for an annual subscription!
Rundown: Evans is the quarterback commit of the class, and he's a good one. The Palmer Ridge quarterback led his squad to back-to-back state titles. Evans is a smart kid. He knows his situation and has stuck with Colorado through this coaching change; he could've jumped ship though, as I imagine other schools have contacted him. I don't know the extent of schools that have tried to gauge his interest in them, as QB recrutiing usually wraps up early for most schools.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news