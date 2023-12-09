Colorado continues to reshape its offensive line early in the transfer portal window, and two more names were added to the list late Saturday evening. UTEP starting left guard Justin Mayers is so far the biggest addition for the Buffs through the portal as he is currently ranked No. 34 in the Rivals transfer rankings.

The four-star transfer prospect has played in 12 games in each of the last two seasons and 35 contests overall. He played over 800 snaps during the 2023 season and allowed just one sack.

Mayers only allowed two sacks in his four years on the field for the Miners. The 6-foot-3, 309-pound Frisco, Texas native had seen a considerable amount of interest come his way since announcing his decision to enter the portal back on Nov. 27.

Mississippi State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina and Texas Tech are among the programs that offered him since that time.

He graded out at a 77.9 overall this season, according to PFF, with a career-best grade of 84.1 in the pass blocking category. In all, he has plenty of experience and will finish out the final year of his career with the Buffs having played 1,736 snaps.

Not long after Mayers announced his commitment to CU, Indiana transfer offensive lineman Kahlil Benson did the same becoming the fourth offensive line commit on the day for the Buffs — and the fifth transfer addition for the program overall Saturday.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound redshirt junior from Southaven, Mississippi also has plenty of experience and started the last 17 games of his career with the Hoosiers, including all 12 games this season. He played over 700 snaps at right tackle this season after spending his time exclusively as a right guard in 2022.

According to PFF, he allowed just one sack this year. He will have two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Buffs.

Both Mayers and Benson help the Buffs address a major need this offseason after Shedeur Sanders was one the most sacked quarterbacks in the country. Deion Sanders and his staff have quickly looked to sort out those concerns by adding several pieces already during the team's first big offseason visit weekend.

The two newest transfer commits join fellow offensive linemen Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Tyler Johnson (Houston), who gave the Buffs their pledges earlier in the day. NC State receiver Terrell Timmons, Jr. announced his transfer to CU Saturday as well with each of the prospects visiting Boulder this weekend.

That help up front is in addition to a commitment hauled in by the Buffs earlier this week from five-star 2024 prospect Jordan Seaton, the top-rated offensive tackle in the class, meaning Colorado has a chance to completely revamp its offensive line based on this week's additions alone.