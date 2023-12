Following offensive linemen Yakiri Walker (UConn) and Tyler Johnson (Houston), the Buffs added transfer wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. from NC State.

Year 2 of coach Deion Sanders' transfer portal pillaging officially began for Colorado on Saturday, with now three additions announced.

Timmons was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class who has two years of eligibility remaining

Timmons caught 3 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown as a freshman last year and had 11 catches for 195 yards this season.

He is the cousin of NFL wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Colorado is losing leading receiver Xavier Weaver (68 catches for 908 yards and 4 touchdowns) but returns Travis Hunter (57-721-5) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (58-567-6).