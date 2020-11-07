CUSportsNation - Notes, quotes & a final look at UCLA before kickoff

Notes, quotes & a final look at UCLA before kickoff
Colorado in about an hour and a half will kickoff at Folsom Field against UCLA to start the 2020 season.
Below are some final game storylines as well as an insider look at what to expect in UCLA, via our friends at BruinBlitz.com.
Colorado and UCLA kickoff at 5 p.m. MST tonight. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2 and KOA Radio.
Odds: UCLA by 5.5
Last meeting: UCLA won in Pasadena, 31-14, on Nov. 2, 2019
Colorado all-time against the Bruins: 4-11
Below are some links to relevant pregame reading material before CU and UCLA kickoff at 5 p.m.
Redshirt sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard is ready to step up on Saturday
Tyson Summers' defense looks to build upon strong foundation laid at the end of 2019 season
Insider look at the 2020 UCLA Bruins
