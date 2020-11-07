CUSportsNation - Fraternizing with the Enemy: Notes on the UCLA Bruins

Ahead of Colorado hosting UCLA this evening at Folsom Field, kicking off the 2020 season for both teams, we reached out to BruinBlitz.com to get an insider perspective on the Buffs' opponent. BruinBlitz publisher Rick Kimbrel was kind enough to answer a few questions about UCLA below.

Q: Exactly how hot is Chip Kelly's seat right now? Think the athletic department is losing faith or patience with him? What's does he need to do in 2020 to regain some credibility with Martin Jarmond?

A: The seat among the fanbase would say it is white-hot. With the powers that be, it is hard to gauge. UCLA’s athletic department is bleeding money and would have pay Kelly at least nine million dollars-plus if let go before Jan. 15, 2022. I’m not sure the administration would allow the firing. Jarmond has said positive things about the way Kelly has handled the COVID situation. If the Bruins play well and look like the program is headed in the right direction, they may keep him. There are good things about the program off the field, such as players on the honor roll. If the Bruins tank, then Jarmond will have to use his money-raising skills to help the buy-out. Jarmond has stated how important it is for the Bruins to become relevant again in football. So the seat is reasonably hot any way you slice the bread.

Q: We hear a lot about Dorian Thompson-Robinson as a more seasoned upperclassman dual-threat guy. But I think from what I've heard, perhaps some people outside the UCLA beat underestimate how strong his arm is. How can DTR hurt a team like Colorado?

A: If the Thompson-Robinson of the Wazzu and the Stanford game shows up. The Bruins are a very tough out for anybody. Thompson-Robinson can hurt any team with his arm and his feet. That makes him very tough to defend when he is on his game. He needs to improve his ball security. He had a ton of turnovers last season, and if he fixes this problem, he is as good as any quarterback in the conference. He needs to improve his touch passing, but he is a deadly accurate passer in the seams.

Q: Aside from DTR, could you break down to me the strengths and weaknesses UCLA has upfront on the o-line, as well as your assessment of the RBs, WRs, and any info on what to expect from the Bruins' offense?

A: It’s hard to say because we haven’t seen them in person since the three practices in spring. Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Justin Frye has done a great job developing serviceable offensive lines. After last season it looked like the Bruins was going to return four starters, but arguably, one of their best offensive linemen, Christaphany Murray, entered the transfer portal in January and is now an Oklahoma Sooner. When it looked like the Pac-12 was canceling the season, another returning Jake Burton entered the transfer portal and is now with Baylor. Once again, Frye will have to develop an offensive line, and if he’s successful, the Bruins should be an explosive offense. UCLA has three explosive backs with track guy speed in Demetric Felton, Keegan Jones, and Kazmeir Allen. All three have the speed to take it to the house from anywhere on the field. They also picked up Duke transfer running back Brittain Brown, who is the bigger type of back. He had a promising career with the Blue Devils, but injuries hampered him. There are a plethora of receiving targets let by sophomore Kyle Phillips, who led the team with 60 receptions, 681 yards, and five touchdowns. Kelly said that everybody other than Thompson-Robinson on the two-deep and more is going to play.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson evades CU linebacker Nate Landman during last year's game in Pasadena. The Bruins won, 31-14. (Jevone Moore / Getty Images)

Q: 4. How solid do you anticipate this defense being? It looks like a good deal of veterans comprises the defensive 11. What's your assessment and expectation of them?

A: Again, we haven’t seen them since early March, and that was only three times. The good news is there are a lot of veterans. The bad news is this defense was ranked 113 in total defense, 116 in scoring defense, 129 in passing defense, and 52 against the run, but they allowed 4.25 yards per rush. UCLA has to find a pass rush to help the defensive backs, which are a talented group. If they can manufacture some heat, that will go a long way in improving the defense. Bruin fans hope that assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, and defensive back coach, Brian Norwood, who was Navy’s defensive coordinator, would have input on UCLA’s defensive scheme. Also, eyes will be on defensive line coach Johnny Nansen, who will be counted on getting his players to the quarterback and making plays in the backfield. Players to watch are defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, who is a legitimate pass rusher. He only needs some help. Linebacker Bo Calvert missed almost all of last season due to an NCAA violation and safeties Quentin Lake, Stephan Blaylock, and transfer Qwuantrezz Knight from Kent State. Many players mentioned Knight in interviews about the energy he brings. In closing on defense, we hear that there is higher energy, and the players are flying to the football. We will get to see tomorrow if it is all talk or actually something to hang your hat on.

Q: Camp's over, and we're a day away from game time. What is your post-camp, heading-into-game-one evaluation of the 2020 UCLA Bruins?

I can only go on what I hear, which is to the man, especially on defense. They are a hungry group of players that want to prove they are better than how the product on the field has looked. If the defense improves and Thompson-Robinson is consistent. The Bruins should play well enough to save Kelly’s job. If both the defense and Thompson-Robinson fall short, it might be a long bumpy ride, and Jarmond may be on speed dial to donors for buy out money.

Q: How's tomorrow shaking down? Score prediction and brief explanation?

Even though the Bruins are going into the game somewhat blindfolded because of this being Dorrell’s first game, and who knows what changes he brings, I think that will UCLA will win due to an improved defense and Thompson-Robinson will be more consistent. I think UCLA has the playmakers on offense that will be the difference. It is hard for a new coach and a new quarterback to find rhythm in the first game. We will see, but as good as CU looks on defense, I think the Bruins have the firepower on offense to take home a win. Two other players mentioned in the interviews to watch are brothers tight end Evidence and receiver Charles Njoku. Both present matchup problems for defenses. The score will be 31-17 UCLA.