CUSportsNation - In year two under Summers, CU's D looks to be stingier on all downs

As the 2019 season went on, Colorado without a doubt tightened some bolts on defense.

Late-year November victories vs. Stanford and Washington in back-to-back weeks bore fruit in terms of helping to convince numerous recruits visiting Boulder at the time — Christian Gonzalez and Jason Harris included — to eventually commit to CU.

Those games also proved to contain convincing evidence that things were starting to click within first-year defensive coordinator Tyson Summers' defense.

Players appeared to be understanding their roles better, explosive plays plagued the secondary to a lesser degree and overall, Summers' defensive 11 began to forge an identity.

Now, with Summers preparing for his second year in the defensive play caller's seat, he is confident that continuity and his own firmer grasp of personnel will make up for some youth on defense, namely in Gonzalez, who as a true freshman earned a starting corner gig and sophomore safety Mark Perry.

"We still have a lot of youth and we’re still pretty young in a lot of places, but we do have experience," Summers said. "A lot of the guys, with the way we finished the season at the end of (last) year, I think I’ve got a good relationship with those older guys on the defense. It’s been really exciting to have that kind of relationship and that kind of communication as we go into year two.”

This year, beginning on Saturday with UCLA, Summers wants his defense to be more consistent on first, second and third downs.

For the majority of the 2019 season, the Buffs were routinely in trouble by the time of third down.