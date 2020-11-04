CUSportsNation - Jarek Broussard's confidence in himself is reciprocated by CU's coaches

For Colorado redshirt sophomore tailback Jarek Broussard , in looking back on last September, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury after already dealing with knee troubles that also sidelined him in 2018, he viewed his second round of recovery throughout this past fall in a somewhat anecdotal light.

After all, the way he saw things, it wasn't his first rodeo in having to go through rehab and keep his eyes upon eventually returning to action.

“There wasn’t really much to it, besides grinding, staying focused, not getting discouraged and counting on my teammates’ support," he said.

Now, with junior Alex Fontenot out indefinitely with an undisclosed injury, Broussard is Colorado's next man up within the tailbacks room.

A few days ago, he was named the team's starting running back ahead of this Saturday night's matchup at Folsom Field against UCLA.

By all indications, Broussard was the running back that most wowed Karl Dorrell, Darrin Chiaverini and Darian Hagan throughout fall camp. Specifically, Broussard was singled out for his consistency and performance during a number of scrimmages that saw him find the end zone a few times.

As with recovering from injury, Broussard entered camp and CU's scrimmages in a somewhat nonchalant manner.

To steal one of Chiaverini's frequent lines, it might be fair to say Broussard focused on 'controlling the controllables.'

“My biggest mindset was just being consistent, following my holes and making sure I used the correct footwork," he said. "Everything else just kind of worked itself out after that.”

Ultimately, it will be hard to predict how senior quarterback Sam Noyer will fare in his first career start on Saturday.

Thus, the way Chiaverini views it, a strong ground game against the Bruins will be pivotal for Colorado.

"We’ve got to be able to run the ball better this year and run it better on our terms," he said. "If we can do that, it’s going to open up the passing game for us."

Despite Fontenot's unfortunate injury, Chiaverini is confident that the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Broussard is more than capable of stepping in and being the run game spearhead that the Buffs need to grease their wheels offensively.