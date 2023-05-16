Houston transfer running back Alton McCaskill has become one of the top transfer prospects available this spring, and Colorado immediately became a player as soon as he entered the portal a few weeks ago. The Buffs had to wait for him to make a trip to Boulder, but Tuesday he announced his commitment to the program at the end of a visit to CU.

McCaskill's addition is a big one for the Buffs as he was one of the most productive freshman running backs in 2021. The Conroe, Texas native rushed for 961 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first college season before being forced to sit out all of 2022 with a knee injury.

Still, what he showed as a freshman convinced several programs to enter the mix for the 6-foot-1 running back. Florida and Arizona State both earned visits from McCaskill before he made the trek to Boulder this week.

McCaskill joins a revamped running back group for the Buffs that, like many other positions, has undergone changes since Deion Sanders became head coach. Since coming aboard, Sanders and his staff have added Rivals100 recruit Dylan Edwards and Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke in addition to returner Anthony Hankerson.

Upon finishing his stellar freshman season McCaskill was a second-team all-conference selection and the AAC Rookie of the Year. He wrapped up 2021 with 1,074 total yards of offense to go with 18 total touchdowns.

McCaskill, who played in 14 games as a freshman, looked poised to return as the starting running back at Houston by the end of spring ball but ultimately opted to entertain other options to finish out his career.

He will have three seasons of remaining eligibility with the Buffs.

Colorado's restructured running back group should present the Buffs with an opportunity to improve their attack on the ground after struggling to find a clear answer at the position. CU's top rusher in 2022, Deion Smith, finished the year with 410 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

McCaskill will step in as the likely frontrunner to earn the starting job when training camp rolls around this summer.



His commitment was the second important one on what turned into a big day for the Buffs following the team landing four-star 2024 receiver Aaron Butler, who picked CU over a final group that included Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and Washington.