Published Apr 21, 2025
PHOTOS: Colorado's Black & Gold Spring Game
Nigel Amstock  •  CUSportsReport
Photographer
Twitter
@NigelAmstock

Head coach Deion Sanders' third spring is in the books following the annual Black & Gold spring game on Saturday.

Here is a collection of the best shots from Saturday's action at Folsom Field from CU Sports Report photographer Nigel Amstock.

