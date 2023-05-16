In true Deion Sanders and Colorado fashion, the Buffs' latest commit announced his decision in a unique way. Four-star athlete Aaron Butler is headed to play for Sanders at CU, and he announced his pledge Tuesday during an Instagram Live session with his future head coach.

Butler's addition is a meaningful one for CU in the 2024 class as the staff had been in a fierce battle with Oregon to land the former USC commit's pledge. Butler took a visit to Oregon earlier in the spring and made a return trip to Boulder for an official visit with Colorado recently as well.

The 6-foot prospect prioritized fit throughout the process, and CU's staff believes in Butler's ability as a reciever — a position he wants to play at the next level. Getting an opportunity to build a relationship with the staff and see the vision for his future at CU was integral in bringing his commitment together.

"The whole energy of the building is different," he previously said. "The whole staff is different. Nothing is the same, but it's all how it's supposed to be. That's how I feel, it's all right. It's all coming together slowly but surely. I wouldn't even say slowly, it's happening pretty fast."

Yes, Sanders and the staff had to sell him on Colorado but there was a built-in connection already with the Buffs and their new head coach. Butler's father, Robb-Davon spent time int he NFL and at one of his stops he played with Sanders as part of the Baltimore Ravens in 2005.

That bond and Colorado's consistent recruiting efforts paved the way for his Tuesday commitment.

"My pops played with Prime and I know what type of dude he is," Butler said. "He's gonna be one of the greatest coaches of all time. He's one of the greatest men of all time, not just on the football field but as a man.

"... How you gonna raise your kids? Be disciplined and treat other young men with respect. That's the right type of example. That's the type of man that you want to lead the way, and you want to be under his wing. Take all that knowledge and all that advice. That's huge, that's huge."

Butler was committed to USC for roughly a year before deciding to back away from that pledge in January to evaluate his other options. He ultimately settled on a top five that included Georgia, Washington and Alabama in addition to CU and Oregon.

The Colorado coaching staff, led by receivers coach Brett Bartolone, stayed the course with Butler and it paid off with his commitment Tuesday.

"It feels super special, and every day they make me feel special whether that's through text, call, whatever," he said. "My mom, they're hitting her. It's like no other, that's the only way to describe it."

Butler has seen the vision for the future firsthand during his visits, and Sanders' passion for wanting to build CU into the best program in college football has echoed with the new Buffs' commit.

"His assertiveness and the energy he's putting behind it, Coach Prime wants this," Butler said. "He wants it bad like he's a player. He's got that "Prime" in him like he's back in Baltimore. Like we're about to go play. That's how he feels. ... He's not doing this for the money.

"He's trying to win these football games. He's trying to be one of the best coaches and move up to another level possibly throughout time, so you can't do nothing but respect it."

The newest CU commit feels he will add exactly what the Buffs need at the receiver position moving into the future.

"They're gonna let me stretch the field and give me deep-ball opportunities," he said. "It's only gonna be hell for the defense. Stretch them out and put them in a horrible position. That's what they're missing on the team, mostly speed with some size."

Butler is now the highest-rated commitment for CU in the 2024 class and the second four-star prospect to join the group alongside defensive lineman Omar White. Colorado's class now ranks 35th overall in the team recruiting rankings for 2024 with Butler's commitment now propelling the Buffs to second among Pac-12 teams behind Oregon — all with just a five-man class so far.