Spotlighting the Buffs who boosted their stock this spring

Tawfiq Byard celebrates after his pass break up during the Black & Gold spring game. (Photo by Nigel Amstock/CU Sports Report)

Colorado’s Black & Gold spring game provided a live look at who could step up for the Buffs this season. Eight Buffs weren’t dressed for the spring game, including established contributors such as running back Micah Welch, wide receiver Omarion Miller and cornerbacks Preston Hodge and Colton Hood. The absences provided a handful of Buffs an increased workload to showcase their skills during the spring game. Here are five Buffs that are making an early statement in 2025 ...

Safety Tawfiq Byard

Fellow Buffs safety Carter Stoutmire mentioned two days prior to the spring game that Tawfiq Byrad was one of the “smartest” football players he has ever been around. Byard was a three-star transfer prospect and was pursued by LSU and Vanderbilt in addition to Colorado. The Buffs were in need of a talented safety with the departures of Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, and from Byard’s performance during the spring game, he appears to be checking multiple boxes at the position. Byard played with the first-team defense during the spring game alongside Stoutmire and Ben Finneseth and finished with two tackle and a pass break up on Julian Lewis in the backfield.

Byard will be a likely starter for the Buffs this fall. His contributions this spring have elevated the safeties unit and his skill set has been recognized by the coaching staff. “Byard played pretty solid today,” coach Deion Sanders said. After the game, Sanders outlined the Buffs' transfer portal needs, including his desire to add two safeties. Safety Terrance Love then committed to CU on Sunday becoming the seventh scholarship safety. So Byard will have competition, but he made the most of this spring in building his case for a major role.

Safety Antonio "TJ" Branch Jr.