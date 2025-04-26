Browns select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders became the sixth quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday when the Cleveland Browns selected the CU signal caller with the 144th overall pick.

Sanders becomes the third-highest overall quarterback selection in program history. Kordell Stewart holds the highest overall pick as the Pittsburg Steelers selection at No. 60 overall in 1995.

The Colorado quarterback gradually slid out of the first round as multiple teams passed on Sanders. The Cleveland Browns (at No. 5), the New Orleans Saints (at No. 9), the Pittsburg Steelers (at No. 21) and the New York Giants were all teams that could use a quarterback. The Giants passed on Sanders twice in the first round with the No. 3 pick and after trading up for the No. 25 pick. New York held several pre-draft workouts with Sanders, but ultimately, the franchise selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick.

In the second round, the Browns selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the No. 33 pick and picked Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 pick. The Saints were the first to pick up a quarterback in the second round when New Orleans took Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick over Sanders.

Toward the end of the third round, the Seahawks selected Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the 92nd pick and the Browns used their 94th pick for Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.