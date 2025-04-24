Jacksonville Jaguars select CU star Travis Hunter at No. 2 in NFL draft

Colorado's Travis Hunter is now a Jacksonville Jaguar as he was announced as the No. 2 overall pick following the Cleveland Browns trading their pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Heisman Trophy winner is the first Buff to be selected No. 2 overall since fullback Bo Matthews was picked by San Diego Chargers in 1974. Hunter also tied Matthews for the highest draft selection in Colorado football history.

Playing at cornerback and wide receiver, the two-way talent is headed to the Jaguars following one of the most prolific seasons in college football history. Hunter became the first college football player to capture the Bednarik Award, given to the best defensive player in the nation, and Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the best wide receiver in college football. Along with winning the Heisman, Bednarik and Biletnikoff awards, Hunter took home the Lott IMPACT Trophy and his second consecutive Paul Hornung Award for the most versatile player.

Hunter was also the recipient of AP National Player of the Year as well as two first-team selections on offense and defense. He is the first known player to earn those three honors from the Associated Press in a single season.

Hunter became CU’s first conference defensive player of the year since Jordon Dizon in 2007 as well as the only player in Big 12 history to record multiple games with an interception and an offensive touchdown. With First-Team All-Big 12 honors on offense and defense, Hunter was the first player in conference history to receive all-conference accolades on both sides of the ball.

Hunter completed his two-year CU career with 153 receptions for 1,989 yards and 20 touchdowns with one rushing touchdown for 21 total scores on offense plus 67 tackles, seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble on defense.

He finished the 2024 season with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, setting new CU records for receiving touchdowns while finishing second in receptions and third in receiving yards. He also set a CU record with eight 100-yard games and led CU in scoring with 96 points, 16 touchdowns (one rushing).

At cornerback, he recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups last season as he lead FBS with 1,483 snaps.

Hunter has been adamant on continuing to play both ways in the NFL. It’s a feat that has rarely been done in recent history and even more seldom at the rate Hunter played in college. However, Jacksonville appears willing to let him go out and play cornerback and wide receiver.

A new chapter begins for the college football phenom. He concluded one of the best careers in college football at Colorado and his legacy is forever imprinted as No. 12 is just the sixth number to ever be retired in program history. Now all eyes are on fellow CU retiree, Shedeur Sanders, to see which NFL team will pick up one of Colorado’s most talented quarterbacks.