Buffs QBs leave a lot to be desired, but show flashes during spring game

Both Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter made their debuts at Folsom Field on Saturday competing in the Buffs’ annual Black and Gold scrimmage. Lewis, an early enrollee freshman getting his first college experience, and Salter, who transferred in from Liberty, both shared similar feelings about their debut in front of the Folsom crowd.

“It was amazing,” Salter said. “Just watching how many people came out to support and just watching to see what we’re going to bring this year to the table. I feel like it was amazing, I haven’t really been at a school this big that had that many fans at the spring game.”

“I’d probably say the same thing for me,” Lewis echoed. “It was my first college scrimmage, live, with people around. Definitely a big milestone for me today.”

The game was played under much better weather conditions than was anticipated for Saturday afternoon. However, the offense still proved to be going through some growing pains as it found it tricky to move the ball consistently.

Lewis took the first snaps of the day, but head coach Deion Sanders said that was more of a “disciplinary decision” after the game. Running with the ones, Lewis struggled to gain much momentum as he was sacked twice on his first five plays.

He looked a little rushed and trigger happy while also tripping over himself for a self-sack on a play action rollout, but growing pains were to be expected for a 17-year old playing in front of the biggest crowd he has ever seen in his career. He did make a few good plays, including a quick dart to Quentin Gibson on a post for about 15 yards. His arm talent was evident, but Lewis is going to need time to feel comfortable at this level.