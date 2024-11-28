Four-star OL Carde Smith becomes Colorado's fourth Thanksgiving commit

There are decisions that come as a surprise and others that seemed to only be a matter of time before coming to fruition. Four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith's commitment to Colorado on Thursday night is among the latter group.

The 190th-ranked prospect in the 2025 class had been trending towards the Buffs for weeks, and he decided to join the commitment party for CU Thursday night following three other recruits' decisions on the Nightcap show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco.

Smith, who had been committed to USC for months visited Colorado on multiple occasions during the season and made his choice Thursday night following his recent decision to back away from that pledge to the Trojans.