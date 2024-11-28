Three-star DE Alexander McPherson commits to Colorado

Alexander McPherson during his visit to Colorado. (Photo by alex__mcpherson/Instagram)

Colorado secured its 13th commitment of the 2025 class as three-star defensive end Alexander McPherson announced his college choice Thursday. McPherson joined Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe on their show “Nightcap” to announce his decision between NC State and Colorado, ultimately picking the Buffs.

In his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, he recorded 52 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and an impressive eight sacks in nine games. McPherson was previously committed to Oklahoma State since June. Colorado came into his recruiting picture later in the year as CU offered him on Oct. 31. He took a visit to Colorado when the Buffs won against the Utes on Nov. 16 and he had glowing reviews after visiting CU with fellow IMG teammate, five-star offensive tackle Michael Carroll.