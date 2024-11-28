Three-star DE Alexander McPherson commits to Colorado

Colorado secured its 13th commitment of the 2025 class as three-star defensive end Alexander McPherson announced his college choice Thursday.
McPherson joined Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe on their show “Nightcap” to announce his decision between NC State and Colorado, ultimately picking the Buffs.
In his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, he recorded 52 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six QB hurries and an impressive eight sacks in nine games.
McPherson was previously committed to Oklahoma State since June. Colorado came into his recruiting picture later in the year as CU offered him on Oct. 31.
He took a visit to Colorado when the Buffs won against the Utes on Nov. 16 and he had glowing reviews after visiting CU with fellow IMG teammate, five-star offensive tackle Michael Carroll.
"I loved the game atmosphere, and being around guys I played with and have played with in the past was cool,” McPherson said about his visit.
Coach Deion Sanders has emphasized this season that when the Buffs recruit freshmen they want them to play immediately. That was a key selling point for McPherson and his decision to make it official with Colorado.
"That when they recruit high school kids they expect them to contribute early," he said.
McPherson is the second IMG commit for the 2025 class, but Sanders and his staff may not be done as Carroll (Alabama) and five-star OLB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng have CU on their radar.
Four-star defensive end London Merritt committed to the Buffs ahead of McPherson on the Nightcap show.