Colorado earns Thankgiving commitment from four-star DE London Merritt

Defensive end London Merritt made his Buffs commitment Thursday night marking a big Thanksgiving for Deion Sanders' program.

Merritt, listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, is a four-star Rivals100 prospect ranked No. 59 overall and the No. 5 strongside defensive end in this 2025 recruiting class.

It's a nice haul from one of the most loaded high school football programs in the country out in Florida.

Merritt committed to Ohio State back in March and decommitted from the Buckeyes on Tuesday. He had taken an official visit to Colorado back on Oct. 11.

The Thankgiving commitment from Merritt makes him first defensive end to commit to the Buffs in this class giving Colorado 12 commits overall with an average star rating of 3.36.