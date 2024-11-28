Colorado lands third Thanksgiving commitment, speedy WR Quentin Gibson

Make that three Thanksgiving day commitments for Colorado.

Not long after defensive ends London Merritt and Alexander McPherson, both from IMG Academy in Florida, announced their commitment to the Buffs, 2025 wide receiver Quentin Gibson followed suit with his own announcement and pledge to CU.

Gibson, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound wideout from Fort Worth, Texas, doesn't yet have a rating from Rivals, but he has more than a dozen offers, including several from power conference programs.

He's garnered a spike in his recruitment this fall while putting up eye-popping stats with his speed and playmaking ability. In just his first three games for North Crowley -- the only stats MaxPreps has available -- he already had 20 catches for 506 yards and 10 TDs.

Gibson is the 14th commit overall for Colorado in the 2025 recruiting class.

Check out some of his highlights below.