Five takeaways from CU's road loss to UCLA
After a bye week with practice, meetings and scouting reports, the Buffs could not find their way back into the win column in Pasadena.
A tough matchup was anticipated between Colorado’s offensive line and UCLA’s defensive front, but the pressure and hits that Sheduer Sanders had to endure in the backfield became hard to watch. The lack of protection remained consistent throughout the game and adjustments to give Sanders more time in the pocket were minimal.
Colorado's defense was able to hold its own in the first half keeping it a one score game, but the absence of Shilo Sanders due to disqualification after a targeting call certainly hurt its chances in keeping UCLA’s scoring at bay.
Throughout the ups and downs after eight games, the Buffs offensive line continues to limit the offensive production.
“I think we have some [offensive linemen] that’s going to be good with a little seasoning, but overall, we just don’t have the fight, the passion to do what we want to do,” head coach Deion Sanders said.
1. The offensive line is atrocious
Colorado started the game off with a different starting lineup up front as Isaiah Jatta earned the start at left tackle and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan was with the second unit. The rest of starting offensive line included: LG Jack Bailey, C Van Wells, RG Landon Bebee and RT Savion Washington. During the game, other offensive linemen were rotated in such as Jack Wilty and Christian-Lichtenhan.
However, no matter what personnel Colorado switched out or in, it couldn’t stop the rush. A graphic appeared during the ABC broadcast in the fourth quarter as the game was winding down, displaying that Sanders was pressured 22 times through the course of the game. Ultimately, the Bruins defense accumulated seven sacks (tied for season-high against Oregon), 10 tackles for loss and seven pass breakups.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news