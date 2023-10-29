After a bye week with practice, meetings and scouting reports, the Buffs could not find their way back into the win column in Pasadena.

A tough matchup was anticipated between Colorado’s offensive line and UCLA’s defensive front, but the pressure and hits that Sheduer Sanders had to endure in the backfield became hard to watch. The lack of protection remained consistent throughout the game and adjustments to give Sanders more time in the pocket were minimal.

Colorado's defense was able to hold its own in the first half keeping it a one score game, but the absence of Shilo Sanders due to disqualification after a targeting call certainly hurt its chances in keeping UCLA’s scoring at bay.