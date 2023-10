PASADENA, Calif. — Colorado helped UCLA bring in more than 70,000 fans to the Rose Bowl on Saturday in what was the biggest crowd in the Bruins' home stadium this season. In the end, the Buffs' offensive line issues continued holding back the offense in the 28-16 loss.

After the game, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked 7 times in the game, and head coach Deion Sanders spoke with reporters about CU's shortcomings in the matchup in California.

Watch their full postgame media sessions below: