What is the buzz on Wednesday morning? Which coaches are being thrown around when talking about the CU head coach opening? ESPN's Adam Rittenberg has mentioned Mark Helfrich a couple of times for the Colorado job.

Who is he? Helfrich, who is 45-years-old, got his first NFL coaching job in 2018 as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, and he's turned QB Mitch Trubisky from a trending towards being a bust to a solid NFL quarterback. The Bears currently lead the NFC North. Helfrich coached at Colorado from 2006-2008 under Dan Hawkins as an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. After his time at CU, Helfrich coached at Oregon as their offensive coordinator before becoming head coach after Chip Kelly left for the NFL. Helfrich took UO to the national championship game in 2014 but was fired after the 2016 season in which the Ducks went just 4-8.

Why him? He's a bigger name hire and would certainly be an interesting one. He's coached at Colorado before and knows the Pac-12 landscape. I think Colorado could do better than Helfrich, but he wouldn't be a bad get. I don't think he's Mr. Personality and I think the Buffs could use someone who can win a press conference right now, as well as win on the field, of course.

