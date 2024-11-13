Cash Cleveland stepping up at center after a solid performance

Colorado’s offensive line has experienced various iterations with changing personnel this season, and against Texas Tech the Buffs made a switch a center.

Through eight games, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt had stuck with sophomore Hank Zilinskas at center until he fumbled the snap on the Buffs' second play against the Red Raiders on Nov. 9. Zilinskas finished the opening drive, but walk-on freshman Cash Cleveland was given the nod to step in for the Buffs at center after the opening drive.

Cleveland shined in his opportunity as he opened up holes for running back Isaiah Augustave and help keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders protected. In 51 pass-blocking snaps, Cleveland only allowed one pressure. Sanders was sacked a total of three times against Texas Tech.

Cleveland’s last appearance was against Arizona when Colorado was winning by a large margin in the fourth quarter, as he logged his first 19 snaps of the season. He played 68 vs. Texas Tech.

“It was awesome,” Cleveland said. "I always prepare. I study a lot, study a lot of film. In the meetings, I'm always 100 percent focused, locked in. I study like I'm a first-string, so when my number got called, I was ready for the moment.”

Cleveland did indeed demonstrate on the field he was ready for the main event. He didn’t botch any snaps or commit any holding penalties or false starts. His poise and execution gave him green light to run with the first team at practice this week.