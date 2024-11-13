Cash Cleveland stepping up at center after a solid performance

Colorado’s offensive line has experienced various iterations with changing personnel this season, and against Texas Tech the Buffs made a switch a center.
Through eight games, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt had stuck with sophomore Hank Zilinskas at center until he fumbled the snap on the Buffs' second play against the Red Raiders on Nov. 9. Zilinskas finished the opening drive, but walk-on freshman Cash Cleveland was given the nod to step in for the Buffs at center after the opening drive.
Cleveland shined in his opportunity as he opened up holes for running back Isaiah Augustave and help keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders protected. In 51 pass-blocking snaps, Cleveland only allowed one pressure. Sanders was sacked a total of three times against Texas Tech.
Cleveland’s last appearance was against Arizona when Colorado was winning by a large margin in the fourth quarter, as he logged his first 19 snaps of the season. He played 68 vs. Texas Tech.
“It was awesome,” Cleveland said. "I always prepare. I study a lot, study a lot of film. In the meetings, I'm always 100 percent focused, locked in. I study like I'm a first-string, so when my number got called, I was ready for the moment.”
Cleveland did indeed demonstrate on the field he was ready for the main event. He didn’t botch any snaps or commit any holding penalties or false starts. His poise and execution gave him green light to run with the first team at practice this week.
“I know he knew what he was doing,” Loadholt said of Cleveland. “I know he's confident in what he does. That showed up on Saturday. The first time he had took very limited reps with the 1s, and then he comes in there and he just go handles business. So never had a doubt in my mind that he could do it. It's just a matter of getting that opportunity, and he got it, and he's taking full advantage of it.”
Every position, except left tackle with Jordan Seaton, has had a personnel change or rotation this season. The Texas Tech game was the first time Loadholt made a definitive change at the center position, and it appears that Cleveland may get the nod once again as the Buffs face Utah (4-5 overall, 1-5 Big 12) on this weekend in Boulder.
Loadholt is still assessing Zilinksas, but from the Texas Tech game and practice this week, it seems like Cleveland is ahead in the center competition.
“I don't know what it is with him,” Loadholt said of Zilinksas. “Maybe it's a confidence issue, being on the road, or whatever it may be, but I treat that position like every other position -- they're gonna compete. We'll see who starts in the week, and we'll see who finishes the game also, depending how Saturday goes. The good thing is that the quarterback is getting reps with both of them, so [Sanders] is comfortable with both of them. We just got to make sure we're consistent in that position.”
Regardless of whoever claims the starting nod against Utah, Cleveland put forth an impressive game that not many walk-ons get to experience.
“We don’t care if you’re a five-star, four-star or a walk-on, which he was, and he’s out there playing a valuable time, not garbage time,” head coach Deion Sanders. “He’s out there playing, putting in some real production for us. So, I’m proud of Cash. He's one of my favorites.”