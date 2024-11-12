Five takeaways from Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ Week 12 press conference

The Buffs picked up right where they left off before the bye week. After a few blips in the first quarter against Texas Tech, Deion Sanders and Colorado continued to roll, picking up a 41-27 victory Saturday to improve to 7-2.

Like they did over the bye, the Buffs got some more help around the Big 12 over the weekend. Iowa State dropped its second straight game, this time against Kansas, leaving Colorado in sole possession of second place in the conference race. CU is now three wins away from a trip to Jerry World for the Big 12 title game.

Now, Sanders and company turn their attention to Utah, which is coming off of a heartbreaking loss against its arch rival, BYU, on Saturday. The Utes have beaten the Buffs seven consecutive times, so CU will be looking to reverse that trend on Saturday.

Tuesday, Deion Sanders spoke to the media during his weekly press conference. Here are the biggest talking points from what the CU head coach had to say.