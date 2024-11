No. 17 Colorado has everything to play for with three games remaining on the schedule, as the Buffs now control their own destiny in the Big 12 after another loss by Iowa State. That journey continues with Utah this Saturday in Boulder.

Ahead of Week 12, offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, wide receiver LaJohntay Wester and center Cash Cleveland spoke to media about the upcoming matchup and more.

Check out the full press conferences below: