Lewis has an impressive offers list that is made up of close to three dozen schools from around the country including Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M and Tennessee among others.

Four-star receiver Zycarl Lewis Jr. was a late addition to the weekend visitor list, but by the end of his impromptu trip to Boulder the Rivals250 prospect ended up committing to the Buffs. The four-star prospect currently ranks No. 149 overall in the 2024 class and is the second member of the Rivals250 group to announce his decision in favor of Colorado this weekend following the commitment of Rivals100 defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain , who made his choice known Saturday night .

The addition of Lewis continues the trend of Colorado having success recruiting the Southeast under Sanders. The 5-foot-10 pass catcher is the third commitment from the region for the Buffs in the current cycle joining Georgia defensive linemen Eric Brantley Jr. and Omar White.

In all, CU now holds commitments from seven prospects for 2024 including four-star receiver Aaron Butler. Sanders' program now holds the No. 26 spot in the Rivals team recruiting rankings for 2024 and sits behind only Oregon with an average ranking of 3.57 stars per commit within the Pac-12 rankings.

Tennessee, Penn State and Florida State had been the early top contenders for Lewis, but CU entered the mix with an offer in January shortly after the new staff came aboard. Since that time the momentum has been building for the program before his visit to Boulder helped him solidify an early decision.