Davis-Swain has already built a strong relationship with the CU staff under new head coach Deion Sanders, and the 6-foot-3 defensive end made multiple trips to Boulder before coming to a decision.

Four-star defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain has amassed a long list of offers over the course of his recruitment, but he recently narrowed his options down to five. Saturday night, he wrapped up the process by committing to Colorado over USC, Purdue, Auburn and in-state program Michigan while on an official visit with the Buffs.

The West Bloomfield High School star checks in at No. 36 overall in the 2024 class according to Rivals making Davis-Swain the new highest-rated commitment in the cycle for the Buffs.

Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa, Louisville, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee and Ole Miss are some of the other programs that offered the No. 2-ranked prospect in Michigan.

Davis-Swain joins a now six-man class for the Buffs that also includes four-star receiver Aaron Butler, four-star defensive lineman Omar White and three-star prospects Danny O'Neil, Talan Chandler and Eric Branley Jr.

A portion of that group is on campus this weekend in Boulder visiting with the Buffs as well.

Davis-Swain quickly became a priority in the 2024 class for the new CU staff over the winter after he backed off his original pledge to the Irish. It eventually led to a visit helping Colorado's staff build momentum with the four-star recruit.

"Deion (Sanders) was real with me and my father," Davis-Swain previously said after his first visit. "... The vibe was amazing and the coaching staff is one of the best."

CU now sits at No. 33 on the Rivals overall team recruiting rankings list after Davis-Swain's commitment Saturday.