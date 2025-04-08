WR coach Jason Phillips developing his receivers into key starters

Colorado's wide receiver room looks very different without the veteran talents of Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips is adapting to a new-look unit this spring by developing the up-and-coming talent.

All four starting positions are up for grabs this season among a wide receivers group that consists of eight scholarship players, nine if you include Isaiah Hardge who is playing two ways. Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller are projected to be the favorites to take on two of those starting roles while Kamron Mikell is coming back from injury. Former Tulsa star Joseph Williams is in the mix, senior Terrell Timmons is looking to take on a veteran role and three talented freshmen have a chance to make a splash in their first season much like both of the Millers in previous years.

After losing four reliable starters, Phillips is taking a different approach to spring ball by helping bring all of the wide receivers up to speed on the expectations and executions of what Sheppard, Horn, Wester and Hunter brought to the field.

“It's extremely different, but what I'm pleased about is how the guys are accepting the responsibility of who's next,” Phillips said of the differences during this year’s spring practice. "That's encouraging to see the guys that are here, the guys that we brought in, the freshmen from last year. It's refreshing to have [Mikell] back. Just see him move around a little bit. Obviously Omarion has been able to do some things the last couple days. So just kind of get him back to where he was before he got injured.

“I'm excited because the attitude in the room has been great. No one in that room is basically taking a position as to it's going to be me, but they're working to establish themselves.”