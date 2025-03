Colorado is heading the College Basketball Crown event in Las Vegas with head coach Tad Boyle and the Buffs set to face Villanova in the first round of the new postseason tournament.

Boyle met with the media Tuesday to discuss what went into the decision for CU to participate in the tournament, postseason conversations with players plus his take on name, image and likeness (NIL) and more.

Check out Tuesday's media session with Boyle below: