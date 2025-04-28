Colorado hauls in commitment from 2026 EDGE Domata Peko Jr.

Colorado's 2026 recruiting class has been a slow build so far, but fans have come to know that it is always about trusting the process under Deion Sanders. The Buffs take their time to build their non-transfer classes, and the group will become fuller in time.

Prior to Monday, the Buffs were still waiting on their first commit in the 2026 class and now that wait is over. The first member of the group comes by way of a familiar name.

Domata Peko Jr. added an offer from the Buffs back in February, and he visited CU a couple weekends ago for the Black & Gold spring game allowing him to spend time on campus and watch the team in action.

Monday, he pulled the trigger on a commitment to CU where he will get the chance to play for his dad, current Buffs defensive line coach Domata Peko.

The younger Peko signed to play at Hawaii as a high school recruit in the 2023 class but eventually was granted his release from the Rainbow Warriors. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher from Calabasas, California eventually found his way to College of the Canyons (Santa Clarita, California) where he was able to contribute in seven games and collect 10 tackles (9 solo), 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks plus a forced fumble.

The new CU commit will play his sophomore season at Ventura College before making the move to Boulder in December as a midyear enrollee with two seasons of remaining eligibility.

Peko had some different options out of Calabasas High School including preferred walk-on offers from Oregon and Oregon State plus offers from San Jose State, Utah Tech, Grambling State and Houston Christian.

The Buffs continue to battle with several Power 4 programs for the newest CU commit's younger brother Joseph Peko, who was also offered by the staff in February and was on campus for the spring game.