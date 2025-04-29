Former five-star, Florida State transfer WR Hykeem Williams commits to CU

Hykeem Williams was one of the top recruits in the 2023 class. A former multi-sport athlete, the 6-foot-2 receiver eventually decided to stay close to home and play at Florida State. After two seasons with the Seminoles, the Fort Lauderdale native is headed west to join Colorado's program as the latest transfer addition for Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

Williams announced his commitment to CU on Tuesday over a group that included Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Miami. He visited both the Panthers and Orange along with the Buffs prior to arriving to his decision Tuesday.

The rising junior will have two seasons to play with the Buffs and will join a receiver group in need of some more experience and depth.

Williams has yet to reach his full five-star potential at the college level, but he heads to Boulder with a good amount of college experience under his belt. The 215-pound wideout averaged 12.7 yards per catch during his two seasons at Florida State with 21 receptions for 267 yards plus 2 touchdowns.

He made eight starts and played in nine games as a sophomore in 2024. Williams had a career day in a game against Clemson with 4 catches for a career-high 53 yards highlighted by a 21-yard reception.

The new CU receiver was impactful with his ability to produce chunk plays for the Seminoles offense with multiple big grabs throughout the season. He had catches of at least 12 yards in six of his nine appearances last year.

PFF credited Williams with just one drop in 29 targets in 2024, and he played 297 total snaps on offense.

The elite receiver recruit will add to a room that has changed shape since the end of last season. The Buffs just watched multiple receivers from the unit be selected in the NFL draft over the weekend, and now offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and receivers coach Jason Phillips have been tasked with replenishing a productive group.

Colorado returns key pieces such as Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller plus welcomed Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams over the winter. That is in addition to newcomers joining the team as freshmen such as Quanell Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson. Isaiah Hardge, Terrell Timmons Jr. and Kam Mikell are also part of that group.

The Buffs have already added some experience to the group this spring by earning a commitment from Campbell University star Sincere Brown.

Williams is the fifth transfer addition for CU since the spring portal window opened, and he is the third player on offense to join that group along with Brown and Memphis transfer offensive lineman Xavier Hill.

The newest CU transfer was rated No. 26 overall by Rivals in the 2023 recruiting class and finished the cycle ranked fifth among wide receivers. He ultimately chose the Seminoles over a final group that also included Miami, Georgia, Pitt, Alabama and Texas A&M.