Two weekends ago, in Travis Hunter’s return from the injury he suffered on a brutal hit against Colorado State, he was in for a rude awakening.

Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor burned Hunter, Colorado’s two-way star, for two touchdowns in the second half and overtime of the Buffs’ loss to the Cardinal, including the game-tying score in the first overtime. It was a rare moment of weakness out at corner for Hunter, who has built a reputation as a shutdown guy since all the way back in high school.

Hunter’s rough night raised a bunch of questions. Should he have come back before the bye week? Was his workload, as one of the Buffs’ most important players on both sides of the ball, wearing him down in the second half of games? Was he a better wide receiver after all?

Over the bye week, while many of his teammates went home, Hunter stayed in Colorado. Surely, he rested a little bit, but according to Deion Sanders, Hunter was locked in, training, and watching film “intently” as he prepared to bounce back.