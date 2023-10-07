Opening statement: Appreciate everything. Wonderful win. Played like hot garbage and we're trying to figure this out. Sick of it, I really am. I'm sick of us coming out here and putting forth the effort we put forth in the first half. Pracitces, we had really diligent meetings and we trying to figure this out because I'm sick of it. I'm sorry. I'm happy about the win, but I'm not happy in the fashion that we won it in. We're better than that. We really are better than that and we got to start showing that ... I expect to win and expect to win in a better fashion than that I'm sick of these consistent holes that we're displaying and the penalties and the things that we were doing. We're so much better. I apologize for my anger today, but I don't accept mediocrity. Maybe you do. Maybe you can live with. Maybe you sleep with, maybe you live with it, maybe you comfortable with it, but I'm not.

On the second drive of the game: What about the first drive? What about the first two plays? How do you start out a game like that, with a quarterback like this?

On the message to the team: I've delivered every type of message you could fathom. It's not just team.This is all of us. This is me and coaches and it's not just the team. They believe from us.

On Shedeur Sanders during the game: He's mad. He's upset. He's upset with the way it's going. He's upset with hit after hit after hit. You think he's happy being the most sacked guy in the dern, in college football and he's still doing what he's capable of doing. He's sick of it. ... Every drive is key, he always does this. You see this every darn week man. This ain't nothing new, you seen it every week. You see him do this every week. It's like we waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does this what he does every week. Guys should be accustomed to it.

On the message in the second half: There wasn't no message during the darn game, you got to go out there do your darn jobs. I mean Coach [Charles] Kelly, he calling a heck of a game. I'm listening. He's calling a heck of a game. We got guys that need to to step up and to handle their responsibilities. First of all, is no way a team to drive 96 yards almost to tie the game. No way, no way.

On Javon Antonio: It was awesome because you know, he did have a great game last week, but I love his resilience and he bounced back. I believe in him 100%. I totally believe in him, 100%. And I'm glad he got back in there and was able to do what he did because he's a grown man and he's a dawg, plays his butt off, never complains, just a good kid, man. ... He was raised tremendously right.

On winning the first and second quarter: We gotta do better. We've got to put the kids in better situations. We're not doing that. We're not doing that, shoot look at the darn stats. I mean the targets, we got to do better. We got better all the way around. Offense, defensive, special teams. We started out not kicking a darn ball to the end zone, a returnable ball and everybody else kickers kicked the ball out the end zone, but ours.

On Alejando Mata: Mata is Mata. You didn't believe in Mata, but I believe in Mata. Why do you think I brought him here? Mata don't miss. He called time out to freeze him all you want, that don't mean nothing to Mata. That's who he is and he what he always says to me when I walk over to him and give him a hug. He said, "I don't miss," and I love him. So I told him to do your thang. Do your thang, get your shine on, your moment baby, live it.That's what I told him.

On his expectations: I have expectations with brothers are in your life. I really do. I have greater expectations. And we're better than we really are. We're better than this. We got to, we got to you got to be of that changing. So you got to meet the expectations. And that starts in practice and starts a film study that starts in preparation, it starts coaching, it starts all the way down the board. It's not just kids, it's everybody. So I have lofty expectations for this team, for this school, for this university. I really do and we're going to get there.

On the team's reaction to the play when Shedeur Sanders lowered his shoulder: I don't think it even registered because how you got a quarterback is not known for running low ... lowering his shoulder and runs over a guy you should be three linemen there to help him up. Shouldn't it? Didn't see that. ... That should make you want to say, 'Oh my God our quarterback ain't no joke he's a dawg. Nah, didn't see it.

On the defense: Defense played a good ball until that last drive so then that last drive makes you forget all, everything wonderful they did to give up a 96 yard drive.

On heading into this game if he believe he corrected the slow starts: Yes, I did. I thought I lit the fire up under every darn body that needed the fire to be lit and obviously it hadn't registered.

On Anthony Hankerson: Hank is a dog man and he's a great kid. Runs the ball hard, keeps his shoulder down. I wish he could've he came up with the catch of in the game ... maybe a different tone in this press conference, but Hank has been a dog man and he's been a valuable asset to what we're trying to accomplish.

On Xavier Weaver's 51-yard punt return: I mean, he's capable of that, but we got to get the right number guys on the field to block for him. That's the stupid stuff that I'm sick of. We have the talent and we have some talented young man. We have some talented people inside his locker room. We just got to put it all together and I'm sorry with my patience so I don't have patience for too much in life. You can ask my kids.