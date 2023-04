The dominoes continued to fall on Wednesday as Colorado added multiple transfers as part of coach Deion Sanders' aggressive roster turnover. “When we release the list of guys that we already got coming in then everybody will understand,” head coach Deion Sanders said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday when asked about the wave of post-spring departures. In the days following the spring game, a wave of players have departed the program into the transfer portal -- including three who had just transferred in over the winter -- as Sanders continues the significant roster shakeup he promised. RELATED: COLUMN: Coach Prime drama in high gear as Buffs flock to transfer portal | Breaking down Colorado's mass transfer portal exodus | Colorado Scholarship Distribution Chart | CU Transfer Portal Departures and Draft Entries Below are all the new additions since spring ball concluded:

FSU LB Brendan Gant and Old Dominion DT Chazz Wallace have followed FSU DL Derrick McLendon with their Colorado commitments on Wednesday. All three visited Boulder for the spring game last weekend. Gant originally was a four-star safety prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of Lakeland, Florida. He played in 43 games with six starts over four years at Florida State (totaling 68 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception) and has one year of eligibility remaining. He played 178 defensive snaps last fall for the Seminoles.

Chazz Wallace is reuniting with his former Old Dominion teammate Deeve Harris. Wallace was a two-star recruit from the 2020 class. He played in 10 games with one start last season for Old Dominion, totaling 20 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a half sack. He has 45 career tackles to go with 3 TFL and 2.5 sacks. He'll have two years of eligibility.

Derrick McLendon, who was the first transfer addition to announce Wednesday, played in 38 games over the last four years at Florida State, emerging as a full-time starter last season for the first time. He had 37 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Seminoles in 2022. Despite his experience, he has two years of eligibility remaining as he only played in four games in 2019 (redshirting) and with the free COVID year from 2020 With limited depleted depth on the defensive line as of now, McLendon should have a good chance to earn a starting role with the Buffs.