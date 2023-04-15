Colorado continues to stack it’s defensive line with transfers adding CU’s sixth player at the position Saturday with DE Deeve Harris announcing his commitment to the Buffs.

Transferring from Old Dominion, Harris (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) is bringing further depth to the Buffs’ D-line after a productive 2022 season. As a sophomore he recorded 33 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks and a pick-six over 10 games. His freshman year he played in all 13 games and posted two pick-sixes.

His flashes as an underclassmen show some promise for the future as he learns behind Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and Taylor Upshaw (Michigan).

Harris is the first commitment of head coach Deion Sanders' spring recruiting wave, which is expected to again be active. Saturday marked the first day of the spring transfer portal window that will run through the end of the month.

CU had five players enter the transfer portal on the first day the spring window open, but the expectation has been that there would more roster movement for the Buffs as Sanders builds his first roster in Boulder.

"It's gonna be a lot of new faces, a lot of new attitudes, a lot of new understandings and a lot of new wants and desires," he said on April 8.

Harris signed with Minnesota as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and redshirted before playing in one game against Purdue in 2020. He will have two seasons of eligibility left with the Buffs when he arrives later this year.