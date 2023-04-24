The mass exodus from Colorado's football roster began on April 15 as 12 players entered their names into the transfer portal on the first day it reopened, but that was just the first wave.

With spring practice over, another surge of departures is underway -- including some surprises.

Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig was the star of the spring game Saturday, and by Sunday evening he was on his way out of the program. Colorado’s leading receiver last year, Jordyn Tyson (470 yards and 4 touchdowns), and leading rusher Deion Smith (393 yards and 2 touchdowns) followed suit on Monday along with 15 other Buffs leftover from the 1-11 team.

Since head coach Deion Sanders was hired on Dec. 4, he has been transparent on the roster overhaul he was (and is) implementing.

“The team we’re playing with now is not the team that we’re going to play with in Texas the first game,” Sanders said on April 8.

This spring 31 former Buffs have entered the portal (including grad transfer DE Chance Main back in March) after 12 transferred out in December or earlier, not counting those who simply graduated or left to pursue the draft, leaving just 20 scholarship Buffs inherited from the previous regime.

Sanders and his staff also added 48 new faces and now have 17 available scholarship spots. However, they are not done yet as the roster will continue to add and subtract as the week progresses.

“We’ve got to make some decisions,” Sanders said after the spring game. “That’s gonna be on me now -- that was on them, now it’s on me. Any time someone quits a few days before the spring game, that should tell you a lot. God bless them, though.”

While Sanders and his staff search the portal for assets to build the team in their vision, they did lose quality talent in the process.

Here are the losses that stand out most: